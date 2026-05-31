Eight people, including three police officers, were injured as result of Russian shelling in Kherson region. VIDEO
On 31 May 2026, the Russian army once again used multiple launch rocket systems, artillery, mortars and drones to attack settlements in the Kherson region, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
As noted, as of 17:30, it was reported that eight people had been injured as a result of the Russian aggression.
The occupiers fired on Komyshany with multiple launch rocket systems – five local residents were injured.
Also, during the night, three police officers were injured by a strike from an enemy FPV drone.
Attack on police officers
According to Oleksii Biloshitskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of Ukraine, a patrol crew came under attack from an enemy FPV drone whilst on duty in Kherson last night.
As a result of the strike on the patrol car, three police officers suffered concussions and injuries of varying severity.
"Fortunately, the lives of our police officers are not in danger. They are receiving the necessary medical care," he added.
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