Ruscists attacked critical infrastructure in Kherson: city center was left without power
Russian occupiers attacked critical infrastructure in Kherson, leaving part of the city without power.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Kherson, leaving the central part of the city without power," the statement said.
The consequences of the Russian strike are currently being assessed.
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