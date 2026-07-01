Ruscists hit minibus in Kherson with drone: two dead, 6 injured. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers struck a minibus in Kherson. There are reports of fatalities.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

At around 7:00 a.m., the invaders struck a minibus in the Central District with a drone.

"Preliminary reports indicate that two people were killed and five others were injured as a result of this attack.



The information is being verified," the statement said.

Prokudin later stated that the operator of the enemy drone clearly saw that there was a civilian vehicle in front of him carrying people who were going about their business.

Currently, six injured people are in the hospital: a 36-year-old man and five women aged 53, 52, 55, 53, and 57. Among them is a nurse from one of the healthcare facilities.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victims sustained injuries from an explosive device.

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