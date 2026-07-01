Ruscists hit minibus in Kherson with drone: two dead, 6 injured. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers struck a minibus in Kherson. There are reports of fatalities.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
Details
At around 7:00 a.m., the invaders struck a minibus in the Central District with a drone.
"Preliminary reports indicate that two people were killed and five others were injured as a result of this attack.
The information is being verified," the statement said.
Prokudin later stated that the operator of the enemy drone clearly saw that there was a civilian vehicle in front of him carrying people who were going about their business.
Currently, six injured people are in the hospital: a 36-year-old man and five women aged 53, 52, 55, 53, and 57. Among them is a nurse from one of the healthcare facilities.
Preliminary reports indicate that the victims sustained injuries from an explosive device.
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