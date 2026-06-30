He passed on coordinates of Defence Forces to occupying forces following de-occupation of Kherson: court handed down life sentence

A court has found a resident of Kherson guilty of treason for passing on to the Russian occupiers, following the city’s de-occupation, the coordinates of Ukrainian military personnel, the routes taken by military equipment and information about the situation in the regional capital. The man was sentenced to life imprisonment with confiscation of his property.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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In the Kherson region, a resident of Kherson has been sentenced to life imprisonment with confiscation of property for passing on intelligence to the enemy about the Defence Forces and the situation in the regional capital following the city’s de-occupation.





Prosecutors from the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office proved in court that, in December 2022, a man, acting on his own ideological motives, established contact with representatives of the occupying authorities in the temporarily occupied territory. He subsequently used Telegram to pass on information which the Russians used for military purposes.

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He reported to the enemy on the general situation in Kherson

From June 2023 to August 2024, the convicted man reported to the enemy on the general situation in Kherson and the sentiments of local residents, and also passed on coordinates that helped to identify the locations and movement routes of Ukrainian Armed Forces units and military equipment.



The Russian side included this information in weekly reports entitled ‘Field Research’. The information was then reported to the leadership of the occupying authorities and the pseudo-law enforcement agencies.



According to the investigation, the information provided was used to adjust strikes, plan combat operations and conduct information and psychological operations.



It has also been established that, based on specific coordinates provided by the convicted man, the Russians carried out artillery shelling from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

Guilty of treason

The court found the man guilty of high treason committed as part of a premeditated conspiracy by a group of individuals (Article 28(2) and Article 111(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).



He will remain in custody until the verdict becomes final.