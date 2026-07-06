Seven aerial bombs in half an hour: Russia destroys school, church and houses in Kherson region – Regional Military Administration. VIDEO

Russian troops carried out a powerful air strike on the Muzykivka community in Kherson region. As a result of the attack, an educational institution, a church, residential houses, and civilian cars were seriously damaged. Two civilians are also known to have been injured.

According to Censor.NET, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

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According to him, one of the Russian aerial bombs hit a local school directly. One of the school's buildings was almost destroyed, with the structure partially collapsing. The blast wave shattered most of the windows, destroyed the roof, and damaged walls, floors, and classrooms.

In addition to the school, private residential houses, one local church, and passenger cars came under attack. Two women, aged 40 and 78, were injured in the shelling. Medics provided them with the necessary assistance.

Zelenivka hit with seven aerial bombs

Russian troops also attacked the village of Zelenivka. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the occupiers dropped seven guided aerial bombs on the settlement in about 30 minutes.

As a result of the strike, about ten residential houses and a cultural center were damaged. Fires broke out in several homes, but rescuers quickly extinguished them despite the threat of repeated strikes.

Two underage sisters remain in hospital

Oleksandr Prokudin also clarified information about those injured in Zelenivka. According to him, two sisters, aged 11 and 17, near whose house one of the aerial bombs exploded, are in hospital.

Doctors assess their condition as moderate. The girls remain under medical supervision and are receiving the necessary treatment.

See more: Russia strikes Sumy with aerial bombs: woman killed, four people injured (updated)