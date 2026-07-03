Russia strikes Sumy with aerial bombs: woman killed, four people injured (updated)

Russian occupation forces struck the territory of the Sumy community with guided aerial bombs. An elderly woman was wounded in the attack.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to him, private residential houses and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the shelling.

"As of now, an elderly wounded woman has been taken to hospital," Oleh Hryhorov said.

The head of the Regional Military Administration noted that information about other possible victims is currently being clarified.

The scale of the destruction caused by another Russian attack on the Sumy community is also being established.

Updated information

Later, Hryhorov reported that the number of people injured in the Russian KAB attack on Sumy had risen to four.

It is noted that medics provided assistance to three of the injured at the scene.

About 15 private houses were damaged.

Efforts to eliminate the consequences of the attack are ongoing.

Later, it became known that a 79-year-old woman was killed as a result of a KAB strike in the Sumy community. She sustained a serious injury and died at the scene. Her body was found on the premises of a household that sustained significant damage.

Aftermath of the strike

See more: Ruscists struck civilian infrastructure in Sumy region with KABs: 21 people injured (updated)