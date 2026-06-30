Ruscists struck civilian infrastructure in Sumy region with KABs: 7 people injured

Russian troops struck a civilian infrastructure facility in the Sumy community.

This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Four strikes by guided aerial bombs were recorded.

"Preliminary reports indicate that seven people have been hospitalized. One person is in serious condition.

A woman was rescued from under the rubble. All victims are receiving the necessary medical care," the statement said.

The consequences of the Russian strikes are currently being assessed.

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