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News Shelling of Sumy region
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Ruscists struck civilian infrastructure in Sumy region with KABs: 7 people injured

Russia struck the Sumy region with KABs: 7 people injured

Russian troops struck a civilian infrastructure facility in the Sumy community.

This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Four strikes by guided aerial bombs were recorded.

"Preliminary reports indicate that seven people have been hospitalized. One person is in serious condition.
A woman was rescued from under the rubble. All victims are receiving the necessary medical care," the statement said.

The consequences of the Russian strikes are currently being assessed.

See more: Day in Donetsk Oblast: 13 settlements under attack, four people wounded. PHOTOS

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shoot out (17786) Sumy region (1875) GAB (392)
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