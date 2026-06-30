Ruscists struck civilian infrastructure in Sumy region with KABs: 7 people injured
Russian troops struck a civilian infrastructure facility in the Sumy community.
This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Four strikes by guided aerial bombs were recorded.
"Preliminary reports indicate that seven people have been hospitalized. One person is in serious condition.
A woman was rescued from under the rubble. All victims are receiving the necessary medical care," the statement said.
The consequences of the Russian strikes are currently being assessed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password