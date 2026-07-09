Two people killed and 32 wounded in Russian strikes on Kherson region

During the day on July 9, 2026, the Russian army carried out air strikes and also attacked settlements in Kherson region with tube and rocket artillery, drones of various types, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

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Victims of enemy strikes

As of 5:30 p.m., it was recorded that two people had been killed and 32 injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Thus, in the morning, in Kherson, the occupiers attacked a car with a drone. Two Pension Fund employees were killed: a 58-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman.

During the day, another 28 people sustained injuries of varying severity in the regional center as a result of enemy UAV attacks. Among those affected were a 16-year-old boy, medical workers, and a police officer.

Another four people were injured in the village of Vysuntsi as a result of the explosion of aerial munitions fired at the settlement by Russian aircraft.

See more: Ruscists struck civilian car in Kherson: two men were killed and others were injured. PHOTOS

Damage

In addition, private houses, an emergency medical service vehicle, a passenger minibus and cars were damaged.

Watch more: Seven aerial bombs in half an hour: Russia destroys school, church and houses in Kherson region – Regional Military Administration. VIDEO