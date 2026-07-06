Ruscists struck civilian car in Kherson: two men were killed and others were injured. PHOTOS
Russian invaders attacked a civilian vehicle in the Central District of Kherson.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
Consequences of the strikes
"As a result of the drone strike, men aged approximately 52 and 58 sustained fatal injuries. My condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those killed," the statement reads.
Two women, aged 53 and 54, were also injured.
The victims are currently receiving the necessary medical care.
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