In Sumy, there are now 43 casualties following Russian air strike, with five in serious condition, - RMA. PHOTOS

In Sumy, following the Russian air strike on 11 July, the number of casualties has risen to 43, with five in a critical condition.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a message on Telegram by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional State Administration.

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The aftermath of the strike and assistance to those affected

"Already 43 people have sought medical assistance, five of whom remain in a critical condition," Grigorov said.

According to him, work has been underway in the city for the past 24 hours to assist those affected and repair damaged buildings following the attack.

Over 300 damaged windows and balconies have been repaired in the past day. Hundreds of families have received building materials, as well as humanitarian, legal and psychological support.

On 12 July, the Sumy City Territorial Community declared a Day of Mourning for those killed as a result of the Russian strike with guided aerial bombs on the Zarichnyi district of the city.

See more: Occupiers attacked Sumy region more than 40 times in past 24 hours: 6 people were killed and further 42 were injured. PHOTOS