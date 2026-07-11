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News Strike on Sumy Shelling of Sumy by KABs
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Russian forces have struck Sumy with KAB bombs: four people are reported to have been killed, including child, and further seven have been injured (updated). PHOTO

Air strikes on Sumy

On the afternoon of 11 July 2026, the enemy launched an attack using three guided aerial bombs on civilian infrastructure in the Zarichne district of Sumy.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the Regional Military Administration, there are reports of casualties. The full extent of the attack is currently being assessed.

No further information is currently available regarding the consequences of the Russian Federation’s air strike on the city.

Read more: Sumy region under unprecedented Russian fire pressure: Solutions formed to strengthen air defense – Fedorov

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shoot out (17993) Sumy region (1899) Sumy (418) GAB (405) Sumskyy district (424)
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