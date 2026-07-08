Sumy region under unprecedented Russian fire pressure: Solutions formed to strengthen air defense – Fedorov

This week, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov worked in the Sumy region together with the Defense Ministry team and Deputy Commander of the Air Force Pavlo Lazar to develop solutions to strengthen air defense amid constant Russian terror.

Fedorov reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Situation in the region

The minister emphasized that since the beginning of the year, the Sumy region has been under unprecedented fire pressure.

Russia has carried out more than 12,000 strikes on the territory of the region. These include missile attacks, guided aerial bombs, strike drones of various types, and FPV drones.

As a result of these attacks, 122 civilians have been killed and more than 1,200 people have been injured, including many children.

More than 2,600 residential buildings, schools, hospitals, energy facilities, and civilian infrastructure sites have been damaged or destroyed.

See more: Russia strikes Sumy with KABs and UAVs: 4 dead, including a 5-year-old girl, 27 injured (updated). PHOTOS

In addition, since June, the security situation in the region has deteriorated significantly. The enemy has changed its tactics and scaled up the use of Molniya-type UAVs, fiber-optic FPV drones, strike drones, and KABs.

"Russia’s goal is to terrorize people and make life in border regions unbearable," Fedorov emphasized.

Strengthening air defense

It is noted that a coordination meeting was held with the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, the military, and representatives of all responsible services regarding the protection of the region’s skies.

See more: Ruscists struck civilian infrastructure in Sumy region with KABs: 21 people injured (updated)

"Following the meeting, we formed a set of solutions to strengthen the region’s air defense. The focus is on improving the effectiveness of air defense, increasing capabilities to counter strike drones and aerial threats, and protecting critical infrastructure, logistics, and people. For security reasons, some of the decisions are not public. But the main thing is that they are aimed at significantly strengthening the protection of the Sumy region," the defense minister said.

According to him, additional decisions will be made in the near future to coordinate the work of all authorities in order to strengthen the protection of front-line regions from Russian aerial terror.

See more: Day in Sumy region: five people killed, including child, and dozens injured. PHOTOS

Strike on Sumy

Fedorov also visited the site of the Russian guided aerial bomb strike on the center of Sumy, which took place on July 3, and honored the memory of those killed.

"Russia is deliberately attacking peaceful Ukrainian cities, killing civilians, and destroying critical infrastructure," he emphasized.