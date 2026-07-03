Day in Sumy region: five people killed, including child, and dozens injured. PHOTOS

Five people, including a child, have been killed as a result of Russian shelling in the Sumy region. A further 20 civilians have been injured in several communities across the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

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The Romny community suffered the heaviest losses, where an enemy drone struck a residential building. A 76-year-old man, two women aged 39 and 26, and a girl aged 1 year and 8 months were killed. Men aged 33, 35 and 62 were injured.

In the Richky community, a 49-year-old woman was killed and a 47-year-old man was injured as a result of a Russian drone strike.

Injuries were reported in several communities across the region

In the Sumy community, a 51-year-old and a 64-year-old man, an 18-year-old girl and a 23-year-old woman were injured after a drone strike. In addition, as a result of a guided aerial bomb strike, women aged 55, 55, 56 and 65, girls aged 9, 11, 11, 13 and 14, and men aged 31, 48, 49 and 55 were injured.

In the Bilopillia community, men aged 53 and 63 were injured when explosives were dropped from a drone.

In the Vorozhba community, a 55-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were injured as a result of a drone attack.

In the Sadivska community, a 69-year-old and a 70-year-old man, as well as a 52-year-old and a 67-year-old woman, were injured following a drone strike.

Read more: Due to frequent Russian shelling, gasoline stations in Sumy region are setting up mobile fueling stations

Consequences of the attacks



















