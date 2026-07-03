Sumy under massive attack by KABs and UAVs: 3 killed, many injured, including children (updated)

The city of Sumy has been under a massive attack by Russian UAVs and KABs throughout July 3.

This was reported by the regional military administration, Censor.NET informs.

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Ruscist terror

"Sumy. The regional center is under a massive attack by Russian UAVs and KAB guided aerial bombs. There have been hits to civilian infrastructure. Significant damage has been recorded in the residential sector," said the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

Civilians have been injured. Preliminary reports indicate that children are among the injured. A rescue operation is ongoing.

The local outlet Kordon.Media reports that an apartment building has been damaged, more than 10 people have been injured, and there are fatalities. The information requires official confirmation.

See more: Russia strikes Sumy with aerial bombs: woman killed, four people injured (updated)

Updated information

The Regional Military Administration clarified that the strike involved six aerial bombs. At least three people are known to have been killed as a result of the strike on one of Sumy’s central streets. At the epicenter of the strike were a high-rise apartment building, a shop, and a road. There were many people at the scene, including children.

The injured are being transported to hospitals. A 13-year-old child is in serious condition. Medics are providing all necessary assistance to the victims. The full scale of the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

Round-the-clock attacks on Sumy and the region

As a reminder, on July 2, Russian troops struck an educational complex in Sumy with a KAB. Educational activities for children were being held there during the summer period.

On July 1, the Russians attacked civilian infrastructure in Sumy, in particular hitting a car on the premises of a gas station. Three people were injured in the strike, and another woman was wounded in a separate episode of the attack.

See more: Attack on Sumy: houses and cars damaged by shelling. 18 people injured, including two 1.5-month-old babies (updated)