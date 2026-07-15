Russia launched six strikes with KABs on Sumy: three killed, 17 people injured, three people seriously (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the morning of July 15, the enemy launched six strikes with guided aerial bombs on the territory of the Sumy community.

Oleg Grigorov, head of the Sumy RMA, reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties

According to the Regional Military Administration, one of the missiles struck near medical facilities—in an area with heavy foot and vehicle traffic. The rest of the strikes reportedly targeted infrastructure facilities.

As of now, three people have been confirmed dead. Seven others have been injured. The information is being verified.

"Civilians and vehicles were at the epicenter of one of the strikes. This is yet another deliberate attack by the Russians on the civilian population," the regional governor emphasized.

See more: Russia attacked residential area in Sumy with cluster munitions: 7 people were injured. PHOTOS (updated)

Updated Information

As Hryhorov later clarified, the victims include a woman and a man. Another person sustained extremely severe injuries, making it impossible to determine their gender at this time. The identities of the victims are being determined.



















The number of casualties has risen to 17. Among them is a 16-year-old boy. He and two other seriously injured people are currently undergoing surgery.

Other victims are still being examined and receiving the necessary care. Some of them have already received treatment and been discharged from the hospital.

What happened before that?

It was previously reported that Russian forces struck two gas stations in Sumy: a minibus driver was injured.