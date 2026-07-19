Russian forces dropped seven KAB bombs on Sumy: three injured, one person trapped under the rubble. PHOTO

On the morning of 19 July, the enemy carried out strikes using guided aerial bombs against civilian infrastructure in the city of Sumy.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, the enemy is believed to have used seven guided aerial bombs.

There have been hits and damage

According to the Regional Military Administration, strikes were recorded in the Kovpakivskyi district. There is damage in the residential sector and the industrial zone.

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Three people have been injured

It is also reported that three casualties have been hospitalised.

At least one person may be trapped under the rubble. The rescue operation is ongoing.

Details regarding the casualties and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

Read more: Russian air strike on Sumy: number of injured rises to 21, three killed



