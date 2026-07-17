Every defense package right now is not just number, but means of protecting lives in Ukraine, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Following yet another massive Russian attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that every defense package from international partners is not merely a political decision, but concrete measures that save the lives of Ukrainians every day.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state made this statement while commenting on the aftermath of the nighttime shelling of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with more than 130 drones and 8 missiles

Zelenskyy reported that on the night of July 17, Russian forces launched more than 130 attack drones and eight missiles at Ukraine.

In Odesa, two people were killed and five others were injured, including three children, as a result of a missile strike on a residential building.

In addition, Russian forces dropped 15 guided bombs on the Sumy region. In Sumy, one person was wounded, and residential buildings and civilian infrastructure—including a library—were damaged.

The Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Kherson, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were also targeted by enemy strikes.

Zelenskyy called for accelerating the delivery of aid

According to the president, all state institutions involved in cooperation with international partners must work as quickly and effectively as possible to accelerate the implementation of agreements already reached.

"We need to accelerate the implementation of everything that has been agreed upon at the leadership level. Every defense package right now is not just a number, but concrete resources that protect lives here in Ukraine every day," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The president also thanked partner nations that continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

See more: Consequences of strike on Odesa: number of casualties has risen to 10. PHOTOS

The consequences of the Russian Federation's nighttime shelling









