Consequences of strike on Odesa: number of casualties has risen to 10. PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Odesa, the number of casualties has risen to 10, including children. Two people have been killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

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Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing at the impact sites. All relevant services have been mobilised, whilst law enforcement officers are documenting yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation.

In the Odesa district, a missile destroyed a vehicle service centre

In addition, a car service centre in the Odesa district was destroyed as a result of a Russian missile strike.

A fire broke out following the strike, which also engulfed cars parked nearby. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control.

Early on the morning of 17 July, the Russian Armed Forces again launched a missile attack on the Odesa district. According to preliminary information, two men aged 44 and 60 were injured, the regional prosecutor’s office reported.

See more: Ruscists attacked Odesa with missiles: 2 dead, 6 wounded, including children. PHOTO

The aftermath of the enemy attack

















