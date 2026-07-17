Ruscists attacked Odesa with missiles: 2 dead, 6 wounded, including children. PHOTO

On the evening of 16 July, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Odesa. There have been fatalities and injuries as a result of the strike.

This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, and Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences of the strike

"One person has been killed. The number of injured has risen to six, including three children," said Serhii Lysak, head of the City Military Administration.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration reported damage to civilian infrastructure, with fires breaking out at the sites of the shelling.

As of 23:00, a second fatality had been confirmed, Lysak added.

Updated information

The number of casualties in Odesa as a result of the Russian missile attack has risen to eight, according to Serhii Lysak, head of the City Military Administration.

Residential buildings, religious and preschool facilities, vehicles, and other civilian infrastructure have also been damaged.

"Emergency and municipal services are working at the scene. An operational headquarters has been set up. The injured are receiving all necessary assistance," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kharkiv at night, hit Odesa in morning: infrastructure was damaged





What led up to it

As a reminder, on the morning of 15 July 2026, Russian troops launched an attack on Odesa. Three fatalities were reported as a result of the enemy attack.

16 July was declared a Day of Mourning in Odesa for those killed in the Russian attack.

Read more: Russia has launched two missiles at Odesa region: one person has been killed and another injured. PHOTOS