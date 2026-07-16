Enemy attacked Kharkiv at night, hit Odesa in morning: infrastructure was damaged

In Kharkiv, Russian "Shaheds" struck three districts of the city, damaging civilian facilities. In Odesa, an educational institution was damaged following a morning strike.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odesa City Administration, Serhii Lysak, and Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

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Damage to a park, a garage cooperative, and a residential building

On the night of July 16, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with strike drones. Initial reports indicate that strikes were recorded in the Kyivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Nemyshlianskyi districts of the city.

According to city officials, one of the drones struck a park in the Shevchenkivskyi District. The impact damaged a movie theater, a parking lot, and tennis courts. Another strike in the same district occurred on the grounds of a garage cooperative.

There are also preliminary reports of a residential building being hit in the Nemyshlyanskyi District.

All emergency services are on the scene. Information about the victims and the extent of the damage is being verified.

An educational institution was damaged in Odesa

On the morning of July 16, Russian troops launched an attack on Odesa. The attack damaged one of the city’s educational institutions.

At this time, the relevant agencies are assessing the impact of the shelling and gathering more information about possible damage and casualties.

Today, Odesa has also declared a Day of Mourning for the three people who died as a result of the Russian attack that took place yesterday. The city is honoring the memory of the victims of Russian aggression and expressing its condolences to their families and loved ones.

Read more: 16 July has been declared Day of Mourning in Odesa for those killed in Russian attack