16 July has been declared Day of Mourning in Odesa for those killed in Russian attack

To honour the memory of those who lost their lives as a result of the enemy attack on the city on 15 July, 16 July has been declared a Day of Mourning in Odesa.

This is reported on the official website of the Odesa City Council, according to Censor.NET.

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Day of Mourning

"The Odessa city authorities honour the memory of those who have died and express their sincere condolences to their families and loved ones," the statement reads.

It is noted that the Ukrainian national flag and the flag of the city of Odesa, both bearing black ribbons, will be flown at half-mast on buildings.

It is also recommended that businesses, institutions and organisations in the city limit the use of music and the staging of entertainment events.

What led up to it

As a reminder, on the morning of 15 July 2026, Russian troops launched an attack on Odesa. Three people were reported to have been killed as a result of the enemy attack.

Read more: Russia attacked civilian vessels flying flags of Tanzania and Liberia: captain was killed and three seamen were injured