Russia attacked civilian vessels flying flags of Tanzania and Liberia: captain was killed and three seamen were injured
Russian forces struck two merchant vessels sailing through the Ukrainian maritime corridor under the flags of Tanzania and Liberia. The captain of one of the vessels was killed in the attack, and three other crew members were injured.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh
Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
"The aggressor’s latest targets were two merchant vessels travelling through the maritime corridor under the flags of Tanzania and Liberia," he said.
There is one fatality and several people have been injured
- The captain of one of the vessels was killed in the attack.
- The 11-member crew were evacuated to shore; three of them were injured.
"I offer my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim. Every such cynical attack by the enemy is a war crime against civilians, civilian shipping and global food security," Kipper emphasised.
Russia is attacking ships in the port of Odesa
- On 13 July, the Russian Federation struck a civilian vessel in the Odesa region: three sailors were killed and five were injured. Russia struck a civilian merchant vessel flying the Togolese flag whilst it was unloading mineral fertilisers.
- On 18 May, Russian forces launched a ‘suicide attack’ on a Chinese merchant vessel that was in Ukrainian territorial waters.
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