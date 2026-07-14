Russia has launched two missiles at Odesa region: one person has been killed and another injured. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 14 July, Russian troops launched a missile strike on residential areas in the Odesa district. A 69-year-old woman was killed in the attack, and another man sustained shrapnel wounds.

This was reported in a Telegram post by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

On the afternoon of 14 July, the Russian armed forces launched an attack with two missiles on residential areas in the Odesa district.

Destruction

In particular, two residential buildings were destroyed, and windows were smashed and roofs, façades and fences were damaged at a further three private properties.

Casualties

A 69-year-old woman was killed at the scene by an enemy attack. A 44-year-old man was also injured and taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds.



Law enforcement officers are documenting war crimes at the scene.

See more: "Russian leadership has lost its mind because of war," Zelenskyy said in response to Russia’s overnight strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine. PHOTOS





