"Russian leadership has lost its mind because of war," Zelenskyy said in response to Russia’s overnight strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine. PHOTOS

Today, 13 July 2026, Russian forces carried out strikes on civilian targets in several cities across Ukraine.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian night-time strikes on Ukraine

"The russians have once again ‘won’ entirely civilian targets – ordinary passenger buses in Odesa, ordinary residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia, and an ordinary hospital in the Kharkiv region. Every day of this war waged by Russia against life only proves the rightness of supporting Ukraine from every perspective: defence, political and simply human," the head of state emphasised.

According to him, the whole world can see that Ukraine needs more air defence, more protection for lives, and that the Russian leadership has lost its mind because of the war and is acting completely irrationally by refusing to end it.

See more: The enemy struck transport infrastructure facility in Odesa: buses were on fire, and there are casualties (updated). PHOTO



















Increasing pressure on Russia

"But the pressure on Russia must work. New sanctions against the aggressor, new support packages for Ukraine, new projects – such as our European anti-ballistic project FREYJA – all of this must work. Thank you to everyone who is helping. In the near future, there will be meetings and negotiations which should strengthen our defences," Zelenskyy added.

See more: Russian drones struck Zaporizhzhia and Odesa: there are casualties and damage. PHOTOS (updated)