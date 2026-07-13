Russian drones struck Zaporizhzhia and Odesa: there are casualties and damage. PHOTOS (updated)

On the evening of 12 July, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, leaving two people injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a Telegram post by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strike on Zaporizhzhia

According to Fedorov, the attack also damaged high-rise buildings.

All those affected are receiving medical treatment.

At the same time, the head of the Regional Military Administration warned of the threat of the enemy using guided aerial bombs against the Zaporizhzhia region.

Updated information

In Zaporizhzhia, two women—aged 73 and 32—were hospitalized as a result of an enemy attack, according to the RMA. The facades, windows, balconies, and roofs of buildings, as well as cars, were damaged. A hospital was also hit—its windows were shattered.

Later, the Zaporizhzhia RMA added that the number of casualties from the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia had risen to six.













See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia: over thousand strikes, 12 people injured. PHOTOS

Attack on the Odesa region

Also on the evening of 12 July, the enemy attacked the Odesa region with strike UAVs. According to preliminary information, in the Odesa district, a strike hit the upper floors of a high-rise residential building.

Another enemy UAV damaged the roof of a DIY store. Fires broke out but have now been extinguished. Information regarding casualties is being verified.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, wrote about this on Telegram.

According to him, the attack on the Odesa region is ongoing. Kiper urged everyone to remain in safe places.