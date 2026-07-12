Day in Zaporizhzhia: over thousand strikes, 12 people injured. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, on 11 July, the Russians carried out 1,053 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, injuring 12 people.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, and the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

On 11 July, the enemy launched guided aerial bombs and drones at Zaporizhzhia. Ten residents were injured: seven women aged between 38 and 78, two men aged 36 and 70, and a 9-year-old girl.

In Bilenke, a 67-year-old woman was wounded by artillery fire. In Balabyne, an enemy drone attacked a civilian car, injuring a 51-year-old man.

As a result of the strikes, private homes, citizens’ cars, and civilian and industrial infrastructure have been damaged or destroyed:

Russian forces carried out 16 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvas, Veselianka, Zorivka, Barvinivka, Novosoloshyne, Zarichne, Lyubytske, Zirnytsia, Novorozivka, Orikhiv, Chervonyi Yar, Danilivka, Omelnyk, and Vilnyanka.

836 UAVs of various types (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Malokaterynivka, Balabine, Richne, Novoyakovlivka, Bilenke, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Luhivske, Charivne, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Staroukrainka, Svyatopetrivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Olenokostyantynivka, Dobropillia and Solodke.

201 artillery strikes hit Malokaterynivka, Richne, Bilenke, Magdalynivka, Novoyakovlivka, Stepnohirsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Orihiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Luhivske, Charivne, Novoselivka, Huliaipil, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Olenokostiantynivka and Dobropillia.

See more: Five people injured: State Emergency Service shows the aftermath of Russian strike on petrol station in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack









