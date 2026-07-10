Five people injured: State Emergency Service shows the aftermath of Russian strike on petrol station in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

Five people were injured following a strike by a Russian drone on a petrol station in Zaporizhzhia. Three women and two men sustained injuries.

This is according to a statement from the State Emergency Service, as reported by Censor.NET.

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The strike on the petrol station and the aftermath of the fire

All those affected are receiving the necessary medical care.

"Fuel dispensers and a passenger car caught fire at the scene. In addition, the canopy structure was partially destroyed and the building’s glazing was damaged," the State Emergency Service reported.

The strike caused a fire on the petrol station premises. Rescue workers quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented the fire from spreading.

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Rescue operations and further details

The State Emergency Service noted that all the city’s emergency services were working at the scene.

Earlier, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported a Russian attack on a petrol station in the city.