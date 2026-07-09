Occupiers attacked gas station in Zaporizhzhia: one person killed and three wounded, fire broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Today, July 9, the Russian army struck a gas station in Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring others.
This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
As noted, the Russians struck a gas station in the regional center with a drone. The Russian UAV caused a fire at the gas station. Cars and the station complex itself burned down.
Casualties of the strike
- It is reported that at least three people have been injured.
- One person is also known to have been killed.
Emergency services are working at the scene.
Consequences of the attack
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