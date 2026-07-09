Occupiers attacked gas station in Zaporizhzhia: one person killed and three wounded, fire broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Today, July 9, the Russian army struck a gas station in Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring others.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

As noted, the Russians struck a gas station in the regional center with a drone. The Russian UAV caused a fire at the gas station. Cars and the station complex itself burned down.

Read more: There is no fuel shortage in Kharkiv despite regular Russian attacks on petrol stations, - Terekhov

Casualties of the strike

It is reported that at least three people have been injured.

One person is also known to have been killed.

Emergency services are working at the scene.

See more: Russian forces attacked Odesa region with drones: three petrol stations and energy facility were hit. PHOTO

Consequences of the attack





