Russian forces attacked Odesa region with drones: three petrol stations and energy facility were hit. PHOTO

On the night of 8 July 2026, the enemy launched a massive attack on civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region using strike drones.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Damage has been reported

It is reported that damage has been recorded at three petrol stations in the south of the region. Fires have broken out.

The enemy also attacked an energy infrastructure facility. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Read more: Russians attack Odesa with ballistic missile: infrastructure damaged, 10 people injured (updated)







Condition of the injured

Meanwhile, according to the Regional Military Administration, the number of casualties from the evening missile attack on Odesa has risen to 11. Nine people have been hospitalised; the condition of one of them – a 48-year-old man – remains critical. Medical staff are providing the necessary care.

All specialist services are working at the scene. Efforts to clear up the aftermath of the enemy strikes are ongoing. Law enforcement officers are documenting yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation against the civilian population.

See also: Russian drone strikes petrol station in Kharkiv: one person injured

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the Russians had attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles: infrastructure was damaged and 10 people were injured.