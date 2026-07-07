Russians attack Odesa with ballistic missile: infrastructure damaged, 9 people injured (updated)

Infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of a Russian attack on Odesa on the evening of July 7. Two people were initially reported injured.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

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"Enemy attack on Odesa. Infrastructure was damaged," the statement said.

All relevant services are working at the sites.

Two people were initially reported injured as a result of the enemy attack. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

See more: Russia attacked Odesa with drones: 23-year-old man was injured and residential buildings were damaged. PHOTOS

Update

As of 8:13 p.m., Lysak wrote: "At this moment, it is known that five people have been hospitalized. One is in serious condition. Medics are providing all necessary assistance."

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, clarified:

"Once again, cynically disregarding the norms of international humanitarian law, the Russian army struck the civilian Odesa region, using a ballistic missile with a cluster warhead.

As a result of the enemy shelling, a building on the territory of an industrial enterprise and cars caught fire."

Update

"Unfortunately, the number of people injured as a result of the missile strike on Odesa has increased to six. One person is in serious condition, and three others are in moderate condition. All the injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance," Kiper wrote.

"Nine people were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Odesa. Five have been hospitalized. A 48-year-old man is in serious condition," Lysak reported later.