Russia attacked Odesa with drones: 23-year-old man was injured and residential buildings were damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 6 July, Russian forces attacked Odesa with strike drones. A 23-year-old man was injured in the attack and is receiving the necessary medical care.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The strike damaged multi-storey residential blocks, where windows were shattered. A car park with garages and a private residential house, in which a fire broke out, were also damaged.

Rescue workers quickly extinguished all the fires.

An operational headquarters, rescue workers, law enforcement officers and other relevant services are working at the scene. Experts are continuing to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack and document the damage caused.

As noted by the head of the CMA, Serhii Lysak, as of 7:00 am, five private houses and a hall of residence had been damaged in the Kyivskyi district. Clearance of the rubble is ongoing. The tram tracks have already been restored, and transport services have not been disrupted.

In the Khadzhybei district, the areas around the buildings have been cleared. A total of 26 claims for compensation have been received.

Read more: Massive attack on Kyiv: rescue services are dealing with aftermath in several districts. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The aftermath of the attack









