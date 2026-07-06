Massive attack on Kyiv: rescue services are dealing with aftermath in several districts. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Clean-up operations are continuing in Kyiv following Russia’s night-time attack. Damage to residential buildings, fires and searches for victims have been reported in the Podil, Darnytsia and Holosiivskyi districts.

According to Censor.NET, this information was provided by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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Strikes and destruction of high-rise buildings

In the Podilskyi district, a nine-storey residential block was hit, resulting in the destruction of floors 9 to 5. Seventeen people were evacuated to safety, whilst 28 were rescued from the upper floors using a ladder truck. The rescue operation is ongoing.

At other locations, fires broke out in the roof cladding and the lift shaft on the roof. There has been partial damage to the roof of a 19-storey building; cars are on fire in the courtyard of a residential block; and debris has been reported falling at the 16th-floor level of a 25-storey residential block.

In addition, the search for victims is continuing in a 21-storey residential block, where the building has collapsed between the 2nd and 5th floors.

Fires in residential complexes and non-residential buildings

In the Darnytskyi district, within a residential complex, debris fell onto the 4th floor of one of the 25-storey blocks, whilst in another, a fire broke out in flats covering an area of 150 square metres. A fire has also been reported in a nearby garage co-operative.

At another address, a fire broke out on floors 23 to 25 of a 30-storey residential block after debris struck the building.

In the Holosiivskyi district, a non-residential building is reportedly on fire, presumably as a result of the attack.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kyiv with "Zircon" missiles, ballistic missiles and drones: nine dead, fires and destruction (updated). PHOTO

Clearing up the aftermath of the enemy attack

















