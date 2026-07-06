Enemy attacked Kyiv with "Zircon" missiles, ballistic missiles and drones: nine dead, fires and destruction (updated). PHOTO

On the night of 5–6 July, Russian occupation forces launched yet another large-scale combined attack on the Ukrainian capital. The enemy deployed several types of weaponry simultaneously, including attack drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Extensive damage has been reported in Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, and Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

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"As of 5.20 am, the number of injured stands at 24.

Meanwhile, rescue workers have recovered two more bodies from the rubble. This brings the death toll to seven," said Tkachenko.

Klitschko reported that two children were among the victims.

As of 7:17 a.m., the number of fatalities and injuries has risen.

"So far, nine fatalities and 46 injuries have been confirmed as a result of the Russian attack (including five children among the injured).

Unfortunately, this is not the final tally. Rescue efforts are still underway," Tkachenko said.

He also added that the Podilskyi, Darnytskyi, Holosiivskyi and Obolonskyi districts of the capital had suffered the most damage.

The situation is most critical in the Darnytskyi district

In the Darnytskyi district, debris struck a 25-storey residential block at the level of the fourth floor. People were trapped on the upper floors. Rescue workers evacuated 22 residents, but two bodies were discovered during the search and rescue operation. Efforts to free those trapped are ongoing.

In addition, a fire broke out on the 23rd and 24th floors of a 30-storey residential block in the same district. Residents are being evacuated from the building. Debris has also been reported to have struck non-residential buildings.

Damage to residential buildings in the Podilskyi district

In the Podilskyi district, debris has damaged several residential buildings. In one of the 21-storey blocks, there was partial structural damage between the third and fourth floors. Damage and a fire were also reported in a non-residential building, where the fire spread to parked cars. In addition, debris fell onto the grounds of a garage co-operative.

Fires in warehouses and non-residential buildings

In the Holosiivskyi district, a fire broke out on the site of a non-residential building, and a warehouse also caught fire. At one of the locations where debris fell, a fire broke out in an open area.

In the Obolon district, a warehouse building caught fire as a result of the attack; strikes were also recorded on the grounds of a non-residential building.

See more: Emergency rescue operations have been completed at site where 16-storey block of flats in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv was hit. PHOTOS





