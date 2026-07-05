Emergency rescue operations have been completed at site where 16-storey block of flats in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv was hit. PHOTOS

Emergency and rescue operations have been completed in Kyiv at the site where a 16-storey residential block in the Darnytskyi district was struck.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What has been done

Today, during operations on the 12th and 13th floors, approximately 42 cubic metres of construction debris were cleared. Using an XCMG QY75K mobile crane, deployed by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Rivne region, 24 fragments of reinforced concrete slabs with a total weight of approximately 53 tonnes were removed from these same floors.

Thirty rescue workers and eight pieces of equipment from the Kyiv State Emergency Service were deployed today to deal with the aftermath.

See more: Russian strike on nine-story building in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district: search operations completed, bodies of 10 victims recovered. PHOTOS

Victims of the attack

It is reported that the remains found during the operation have been handed over to the National Police for forensic examination.

In total, as of today, 31 people have died and 102 have been injured as a result of the Russian attack on 2 July.

See also: Boris Zabarko, a 90-year-old historian and former prisoner of a Nazi ghetto, was injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv

Clearing the rubble

























Massive strike on Kyiv on 2 July

On the night of 2 July, Russian forces carried out one of their largest air strikes. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the occupiers deployed 496 drones of various types and 74 air-, ground- and sea-launched missiles. The Ukrainian capital was the main target of the attack.

The Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, Podilskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Darnytskyi and Obolonskyi districts of Kyiv came under Russian fire.

As a result of the attack, blocks of flats and private residential buildings, non-residential buildings, an ambulance station, a business centre, a market area and parked cars were damaged or partially destroyed.

In total, over 130 buildings were affected in the capital. Due to the consequences of the Russian strike, the authorities temporarily altered public transport routes.