Russian strike on nine-story building in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district: search operations completed, bodies of 10 victims recovered. PHOTOS

Search operations have been completed in the nine-story building in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district that was destroyed as a result of a Russian strike.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

Emergency repair and recovery work is currently underway.

The bodies of 10 people killed were recovered from under the rubble at this site. In total, the Russian attack claimed the lives of 30 people.

Read more: Massive attack on Kyiv: 56 wounded remain in hospitals, search for missing continues

Clean-up operations

It is noted that work to eliminate the consequences of the massive attack is continuing at three other addresses in the Darnytskyi district.

At the sites of destroyed residential buildings, emergency structures are being dismantled, and construction debris is being removed.

Read more: Air defense shot down about 90% of Russian drones on July 2, ballistics remains problem, - Ihnat

Rubble removal















Massive strike on Kyiv on July 2

On the night of 2 July, Russian troops carried out one of the largest-scale air attacks. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers used 496 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types and 74 air-, ground-, and sea-launched missiles. The main target of the strike was the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, Podilskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Darnytskyi, and Obolonskyi districts came under Russian fire.

As a result of the attack, apartment buildings and private houses, non-residential buildings, an emergency medical aid substation, a business center, a market area, and parked cars were damaged and partially destroyed.

In total, more than 130 buildings were damaged in the capital. Due to the consequences of the Russian strike, the authorities temporarily changed public transport routes.

July 3 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv.