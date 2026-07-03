Massive attack on Kyiv: 56 wounded remain in hospitals, search for missing continues

Following a massive attack by the Russian Federation, 56 injured people remain in hospitals in Kyiv. The death toll has risen to 30, and rescue workers are continuing to search for people trapped under the rubble.

According to Censor.NET, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko announced this.

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Doctors have managed to stabilize the condition of a one-year-old boy, a five-year-old girl, their parents, and their grandmother, who were injured in a massive Russian attack on Kyiv. All of them are currently hospitalized, and doctors report that their conditions are improving.

In total, four injured children remain in hospitals in the capital.

The boy's parents and a 15-year-old girl remain missing

"The 10-year-old boy we reported on yesterday has most likely been left an orphan. His parents are considered missing. His grandfather is with him at the hospital," Klitschko said.

A 15-year-old girl also remains missing.

The search and rescue operation has been underway for two days now. Rescue workers and forensic experts are on the scene, working to identify body parts.

"So far, 30 people have been killed in Kyiv as a result of the massive attack. 92 residents of the city have been injured," the mayor added.

There are 56 wounded people in the inpatient wards of city hospitals, including six healthcare workers. All of the injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

See more: Water bodies in Obolon have been contaminated following night-time shelling of Kyiv. PHOTOS

A massive attack on Kyiv on July 2

On the night of July 2, Russian forces carried out one of their largest airstrikes. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the occupiers deployed 496 drones of various types and 74 air-, land-, and sea-launched missiles. The Ukrainian capital was the main target of the attack.

The Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, Podilskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Darnytskyi, and Obolonskyi districts of Kyiv came under Russian shelling.

As a result of the attack, apartment buildings, single-family homes, non-residential buildings, an emergency medical services substation, a business center, the market area, and parked cars were damaged and partially destroyed.

In total, more than 130 buildings were damaged in the capital. Due to the aftermath of the Russian strike, authorities temporarily rerouted public transportation.

July 3 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv.