Water bodies in Obolon have been contaminated following night-time shelling of Kyiv. PHOTOS

In the Obolon district of Kyiv, a spill of fuel and lubricants into local water bodies occurred as a result of a Russian attack overnight.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a Facebook post by the Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation of the Kyiv City State Administration.

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Water pollution following the attack

The department noted that the spill of petroleum products occurred in the Opechen cascade of lakes, specifically in Lake Kyrylivske and Lake Yordanske.

"As a result of the night-time enemy attack on Kyiv, a spill of petroleum products occurred in the Opechen Lake cascade in the Obolon district, specifically in Lakes Kyrylivske and Yordanske," the statement reads.

Specialists from the municipal utility ‘Pleso’ immediately began inspecting the water bodies and carried out initial measures to assess their condition.

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During an inspection of the Syrets River at the point where it flows into Lake Kyrylivske, contamination with petroleum products was detected, which had spread across the water’s surface.

Experts took water samples from the Syrets River, Lake Kyrylivske, and at the point where the water flows into the Dnipro River.

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How the consequences are being addressed

The results of the laboratory tests will determine the next steps to be taken to deal with the consequences and restore the ecological condition of the water bodies.

To document the pollution, the municipal enterprise ‘Pleso’ has contacted the State Environmental Inspectorate of the Kyiv District.

To contain the pollution, staff from the State Emergency Service have installed sorbent booms at the mouth of Lake Kyrylivske. There are also plans to install booms on the Syrets River to prevent the spread of petroleum products.

The department emphasised that swimming in Lakes Kyrylivske and Yordanske is prohibited.

Residents are asked to refrain from approaching the water bodies and from any contact with the water until conditions return to normal.

The situation is under constant monitoring by specialists. Monitoring of water bodies and clean-up operations are ongoing.

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According to the State Emergency Service, petroleum products entered Lake Kyrylivske following a fire at one of the capital’s industrial sites after the attack. The substances reached the lake via the storm drainage system.

Work is currently underway to collect the pollutants from the water’s surface using specialist equipment and boats.

Experts from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Centre have taken the necessary samples for laboratory analysis.

Rescue workers are continuing to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

In Kyiv, following a massive strike, 22 people have been killed and 100 injured; the rescue operation is ongoing.

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