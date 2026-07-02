Animals at Kyiv Zoo were injured as result of Russian strikes. PHOTOS

Animals have been injured and buildings damaged at Kyiv Zoo as a result of heavy Russian shelling.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Turtles and crocodiles sustained injuries as a result of the blast wave. Zoo staff, who look after the animals round the clock, immediately provided them with the necessary care. Fortunately, no animals were killed. At present, all are safe," the statement reads.

Also on the zoo’s grounds, the primate and bird enclosures, the winter garden dome, the aquaterrarium, the hay store, the northern entrance complex and the exotic plants in the winter garden were damaged

The northern entrance complex and the car park are temporarily closed.













Watch more: 28 ballistic missiles hit Kyiv at night. This is one of largest attacks on capital, - Ihnat. VIDEO

Massive shelling of Kyiv on 2 July

On the night of 2 July 2026, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv, using strike drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. Explosions rang out for several hours, whilst air defence forces engaged aerial targets over the capital.

According to the latest confirmed reports:

at least 18 people were killed;

almost 90 were injured, including two children;

more than 20 residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged;

rescue operations continued at many locations. Searches are underway for people trapped under the rubble, including a 15-year-old girl and her family.

Several districts of the capital suffered the most severe damage, in particular:

Darnytskyi;

Desnianskyi;

Sviatoshynskyi;

Solomianskyi;

Holosiivskyi;

Pecherskyi;

Podilskyi;

Obolonskyi.

The strikes caused numerous fires, partially destroyed multi-storey residential buildings, and damaged transport infrastructure and utility networks. As a result of the attack, public transport routes in Kyiv were temporarily rerouted.

Read more: Russia struck a logistics company’s terminal in Zaporizhzhia