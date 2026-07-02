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News Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
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Russia struck a logistics company’s terminal in Zaporizhzhia

Russia struck Zaporizhzhia on July 2: the aftermath

Russian occupiers attacked a logistics company's terminal in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by Fedorov, the head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The smoke that Zaporizhzhia residents are seeing is the result of an enemy attack on the city.

A logistics company's terminal has been damaged," he said.

Fedorov later added that there were no casualties.

РФ вдарила по Запоріжжю 2 липня: наслідки

Watch more: 28 ballistic missiles hit Kyiv at night. This is one of largest attacks on capital, - Ihnat. VIDEO

What preceded it?

It is known that on the night of July 2, Russian occupiers struck a logistics center belonging to the company "Nova Poshta" in the Obolon district of Kyiv.

Read more: Occupiers drop seven KABs on Zaporizhzhia: two people killed, 15 injured, kindergarten damaged. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

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