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Russia struck a logistics company’s terminal in Zaporizhzhia
Russian occupiers attacked a logistics company's terminal in Zaporizhzhia.
This was reported by Fedorov, the head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The smoke that Zaporizhzhia residents are seeing is the result of an enemy attack on the city.
A logistics company's terminal has been damaged," he said.
Fedorov later added that there were no casualties.
What preceded it?
It is known that on the night of July 2, Russian occupiers struck a logistics center belonging to the company "Nova Poshta" in the Obolon district of Kyiv.
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