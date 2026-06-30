Occupiers drop seven KABs on Zaporizhzhia: two people killed, 15 injured, kindergarten damaged. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

On the afternoon of 30 June, Russian invaders once again struck Zaporizhzhia. Preliminary reports say one person was killed and four others were injured.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

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Fatality and injured people

"Another enemy strike on the regional center. According to preliminary information, two people need medical assistance," Fedorov reported at 4:18 p.m.

At 5:25 p.m., the official clarified that one person had been killed in the enemy attack and four others had sustained shrapnel wounds. They are being provided with all necessary assistance.

Consequences of the attack

Update

Later, Fedorov reported updated information on the consequences of the enemy attack.

"Wounded people, destroyed private houses, a fire, and a damaged educational institution: Russians have again struck Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. All consequences of the attack are being established, and all victims are receiving assistance," he wrote at 5:59 p.m.

It is also known that a security guard was injured as a result of the enemy strike on a kindergarten. Medics are providing him with all necessary assistance.

Later, it became known that the number of injured had risen to nine.

Update

At 7:31 p.m., Fedorov reported that the number of killed and injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia had increased.

He said that in an hour and a half, the Russians dropped seven guided aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia.

"Men aged 62 and 45 were killed. Fifteen residents of the regional centre, aged between 47 and 87, needed medical assistance after sustaining shrapnel wounds, concussions, and injuries. A 76-year-old woman has been hospitalized in serious condition. All those injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance," the statement said.

See more: Russia attacked minibus in Zaporizhzhia: three people have died, child is among the injured (updated). PHOTO