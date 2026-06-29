Russia attacked minibus in Zaporizhzhia: three people have died, child is among the injured (updated). PHOTO
On the afternoon of 29 June, Russian forces attacked a minibus with a drone in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts. The strike resulted in fatalities and injuries
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.
According to preliminary information, two people were killed in the attack.
"The number of casualties has risen to six, including a child," Fedorov said.
Update
Fedorov later reported that the death toll had risen.
"Unfortunately, the number of dead and injured has risen. A seriously injured woman died in the ambulance.
As of now, there are three dead and seven injured," the statement reads.
The aftermath of the enemy attack
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