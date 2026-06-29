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News Russian forces shell minibus
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Russia attacked minibus in Zaporizhzhia: three people have died, child is among the injured (updated). PHOTO

On the afternoon of 29 June, Russian forces attacked a minibus with a drone in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts. The strike resulted in fatalities and injuries

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

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According to preliminary information, two people were killed in the attack.

"The number of casualties has risen to six, including a child," Fedorov said.

Update

Fedorov later reported that the death toll had risen.

"Unfortunately, the number of dead and injured has risen. A seriously injured woman died in the ambulance.

As of now, there are three dead and seven injured," the statement reads.

The aftermath of the enemy attack

In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone struck a minibus
In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone struck a minibus
In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone struck a minibus

Read more: Enemy struck enterprise in Dnipro: 4 people dead, over 20 wounded, 5 people in critical condition (updated). PHOTOS

Удар по маршрутці у Запоріжжі
Удар по маршрутці у Запоріжжі
Удар по маршрутці у Запоріжжі
Удар по маршрутці у Запоріжжі
Удар по маршрутці у Запоріжжі
Удар по маршрутці у Запоріжжі
Удар по маршрутці у Запоріжжі

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Zaporizhzhya (769) minibuses (25) shoot out (17767) Zaporizhzhia region (2181) Zaporizkyy district (417)
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