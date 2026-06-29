Enemy struck enterprise in Dnipro: 5 people dead, 28 wounded, 5 people in critical condition (updated). PHOTOS

On the morning of June 29, 2026, the enemy launched an attack on Dnipro.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Initial details

According to the Regional Military Administration, a private enterprise has been damaged.

Preliminary reports indicate there are casualties.

No further information is available at this time regarding the enemy attack on Dnipro.

Read more: Ruscists hit Dnipro with ballistics: man died, 11 injured (updated). PHOTOS

Updated information

According to the latest reports, 7 people were injured in a Russian attack on Dnipro. A 22-year-old man is in critical condition.

Medical personnel are providing everyone with the necessary care.

As of 11:56 a.m., it is reported that the Russians' morning attack on Dnipro claimed the lives of 4 people. 10 others were injured.

All emergency services are on the scene.

According to the National Police, medical personnel, rescue workers, and police officers are working continuously at the scene. The injured are receiving the necessary assistance. Emergency rescue operations are underway, as are efforts to address the aftermath of the shelling.

The full extent of the damage and a complete list of damaged property are being determined.











As of 12:25 p.m., according to the RMA, 21 people have been wounded in Dnipro as a result of a Russian attack.

Five people are in serious condition—men aged 22, 33, 54, 58, and 59.









As Hanzha later noted, a seriously injured man died in hospital. The death toll from the Russians’ morning attack on Dnipro has risen to five.

At 13.17, it was reported that 28 people had been injured, four of whom were in a ‘serious’ condition.

"The number of people wounded during the Russians’ morning attack on Dnipro is rising. People are suffering from head injuries, shrapnel wounds, fractures and acoustic trauma," the Regional Military Administration reported.













