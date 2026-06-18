Ruscists hit Dnipro with ballistics: man died, 10 injured (updated). PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces struck Dnipro, injuring at least four people.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The Air Force warned of a ballistic threat from the southeast. Later, they reported that ballistic missiles had been launched toward Dnipro.

According to reports from Suspilne correspondents, two explosions were heard in the city.

Hanzha, the head of the Regional Military Administration, confirmed that the enemy had attacked Dnipro.

"A private business has been damaged. According to preliminary reports, four people were injured," he added.

It later emerged that a 46-year-old and a 48-year-old woman, as well as a 38-year-old and a 41-year-old man, were injured as a result of the Russian attack. They were hospitalized in moderate condition.

Later, the regional governor reported that a man had died as a result of the Russian strike.

Eight victims are in the hospital. Doctors assess their condition as moderate. One more person will recover at home.

The State Emergency Service has shown the aftermath of the enemy attack.

According to rescue workers, one man was killed and 10 people were injured.

See more: Russian forces strike Dnipro: 7 injured, a business damaged. PHOTO











