Russian forces strike Dnipro: 7 injured, a business damaged. PHOTO

Today, 14 June, Russian forces launched an attack on Dnipro. Seven people were injured as a result of the Russian attack.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the Regional State Administration, a light industry enterprise was damaged by the enemy strike. In one of the premises, the ceiling was destroyed and production equipment was damaged.

Seven people were injured, and three men have been hospitalised. Medical staff assess their condition as moderate.

Read more: Court sentences Russian agent who directed missile strikes on Dnipro to 15 years in prison

Consequences