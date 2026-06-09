Court sentences Russian agent who directed missile strikes on Dnipro to 15 years in prison

Based on evidence collected by counterintelligence officers and investigators of the Security Service, another Russian agent who adjusted ruscists' air attacks on Dnipro has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) press center.

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What is known about the traitor?

The investigation established that the perpetrator was part of an agent network of Russian military intelligence (better known as the GRU), which the SBU exposed in January 2023 in the regional center.

According to the case file, the convicted man is the head of a local commercial entity recruited by the enemy.

After being enlisted for cooperation with the Russian special service, he passed to the enemy the geolocations of strategically important facilities where the ruscists were preparing missile and drone strikes.

See more: Based on evidence from SSU, traitor who directed Russian attacks on Chernihiv has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. PHOTO

What information did he pass on?

His "targets" included railway bridges and key electrical substations supplying power to most of the frontline city.

The traitor also tracked the combat positions of Ukrainian air defense systems protecting the region’s airspace.

Hoping to identify military facilities, the perpetrator drove around the city and its outskirts in his own car.

He passed the collected intelligence to Russia’s GRU through a resident agent, a former resident of Dnipro who moved to Russia back in 2014 and began cooperating with the Russian special service.

Watch more: Former judge Bohomolova, who passed information about "Azov" fighters to occupiers, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, - Kravchenko. VIDEO

Detention and sentence