Former judge Bohomolova, who passed information about "Azov" fighters to occupiers, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, - Kravchenko. VIDEO

Larysa Bohomolova, a former judge at the Poltava District Court in Poltava Oblast (seconded from the Berdiansk City and District Court in Zaporizhzhia Oblast), has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for high treason.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

During the occupation of Berdiansk in the spring of 2022, the local judge, on her own initiative, made contact with a representative of the russian federation’s special services and began working for the enemy.

"Carrying out tasks for the FSB of the Russian Federation, she collected and passed on to the enemy information about the movements of Ukrainian military personnel in the Donetsk region, in particular data on fighters from the Azov special forces unit. She also gathered information on employees of the courts and medical institutions in Berdiansk who supported Ukraine.



At the same time, she fostered loyalty to the occupying authorities among her colleagues and helped to recruit staff for the pseudo-unit illegally established in Berdiansk – the ‘russian ministry of emergency situations’," the statement reads.

See more: Russian agent who spied through her own son, soldier, has been detained in Donetsk region, - SSU. PHOTO

Later, the judge left for territory controlled by Ukraine, took charge of one of the district courts in Poltava Oblast and continued to administer justice on behalf of Ukraine.

In May 2023, she was exposed, detained and charged, and the High Council of Justice decided to remove her from her position as a judge.

See more: Strike on Mykolaiv in October 2022: mother and son sentenced to up to 15 years for aiding enemy attack, – Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTOS

In May 2023, under the procedural guidance of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor’s Office, her unlawful actions were exposed. The woman was detained and charged, and the High Council of Justice ruled to remove her from her position as a judge.

The court found her guilty of high treason and sentenced her to 15 years’ imprisonment with the confiscation of all her property.

"Until the verdict comes into legal force, the convicted woman will remain in custody without the right to bail. She knew what she was doing. Betraying her oath to the Ukrainian people was a conscious choice.



Now the time has come to face the consequences. And so it will be with everyone, whether in a judge’s robe or not, who works for the enemy," Kravchenko concluded.

Read more: Helped Russian forces break through to administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region: traitor has been sentenced to 15 years, — SSU