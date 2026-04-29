Helped Russian forces break through to administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region: traitor has been sentenced to 15 years, — SSU

An FSB agent, who was detained by the SSU in May 2025 in the Dnipropetrovsk region, was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. He directed enemy fire during battles in the Novopavlivka area when Russian forces attempted to break through to the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Carried out strikes on behalf of the Russian Federation

It has been established that the attacker was tracking the combat positions of the Defense Forces’ mortar and artillery units, which the enemy was targeting with strikes using nearly all types of heavy weaponry, including guided aerial bombs.

The agent also cited Russian shelling targeting the routes used by Ukrainian armored vehicles and the locations of Ukrainian military ammunition depots.

Recruiting a Traitor

The enemy spotter turned out to be an unemployed man from a village near the front lines in the Pokrovsk district. To recruit him, the FSB enlisted the help of a relative of his who lives in the aggressor country and collaborates with the Russian intelligence service.

After being recruited, the agent scouted the area near the front lines. The traitor also tried to gain the trust of Ukrainian soldiers in order to covertly extract intelligence from them.

If he carried out intelligence missions, the FSB promised to "evacuate" him to the aggressor country.

See more: Russian mole in State Border Guard Service mapped out routes for enemy to carry out air strikes on Kyiv and Chernihiv region. He has been detained, - SSU. PHOTO

Arrest of an agent

It is reported that SSU officers detained the suspect in a rented apartment where he was attempting to "lay low," while simultaneously carrying out comprehensive measures to secure Defense Forces locations within the enemy's reconnaissance zone.

The court found the agent guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason, committed under martial law).