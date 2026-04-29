Russian mole in State Border Guard Service mapped out routes for enemy to carry out air strikes on Kyiv and Chernihiv region. He has been detained, - SSU. PHOTO

Military counter-intelligence units of the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation have exposed yet another Russian agent within the Ukrainian Defence Forces. The individual in question was an inspector with the State Border Guard Service who had been recruited by the enemy and was coordinating the shelling of Ukraine’s northern regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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Plotted routes for missiles and drones

It has been established that the suspect mapped out routes on Google Maps for the "safe" movement of Russian missiles and strike drones "bypassing" Ukrainian air defences.

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To this end, during official trips to the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, the agent recorded the positions of radar stations, anti-aircraft missile systems and mobile fire units.

"He then marked routes connecting Ukrainian air defence locations on an electronic map and calculated their elevation above ground level.

The suspect stored the processed information on his own smartphone for subsequent transmission to his handler in the Russian Federation. His identity has already been established. He turned out to be an employee of Russian military intelligence (better known as the GRU)," the SSU explained.

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Tracking the location of units

On the instructions of an enemy intelligence officer, the agent also attempted to track the locations of Ukrainian military drone units and energy infrastructure.

Arrest and charges