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News Grafters Bribery in the SSU
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Head of SSU department in Poltava region and subordinate exposed for $110,000 bribe, - NABU

NABU, SBU, bribery

Anti-corruption bodies exposed the head of an investigative department of the SBU Directorate in Poltava region and his subordinate for taking a $110,000 bribe.

This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), Censor.NET reports.

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Details

According to the investigation, the officials, acting through an intermediary — a lawyer — demanded $110,000 from an entrepreneur in exchange for concluding a plea agreement and terminating criminal prosecution against his company.

  • The case concerns economic activity carried out in cooperation with the aggressor state, namely supplying equipment to Russia through front companies in Kazakhstan (Part 4, Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read more: SBI detains MMC head Pauk on bribery charges in Zakarpattia - nearly $500,000 found – media

Caught red-handed

The officials were exposed after receiving the second part of the bribe — $55,000, SAPO said.

Urgent investigative actions are currently ongoing.

See more: Four pro-Russian agitators exposed: they called for torture of prisoners and for ’Oreshnik’ strike on Kyiv

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National Anti-Corruption Bureau (978) bribe (393) Security Service of Ukraine (3698) Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (474)
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