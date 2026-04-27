Head of SSU department in Poltava region and subordinate exposed for $110,000 bribe, - NABU

Anti-corruption bodies exposed the head of an investigative department of the SBU Directorate in Poltava region and his subordinate for taking a $110,000 bribe.

This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), Censor.NET reports.

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Details

According to the investigation, the officials, acting through an intermediary — a lawyer — demanded $110,000 from an entrepreneur in exchange for concluding a plea agreement and terminating criminal prosecution against his company.

The case concerns economic activity carried out in cooperation with the aggressor state, namely supplying equipment to Russia through front companies in Kazakhstan (Part 4, Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read more: SBI detains MMC head Pauk on bribery charges in Zakarpattia - nearly $500,000 found – media

Caught red-handed

The officials were exposed after receiving the second part of the bribe — $55,000, SAPO said.

Urgent investigative actions are currently ongoing.

See more: Four pro-Russian agitators exposed: they called for torture of prisoners and for ’Oreshnik’ strike on Kyiv