7 571 70
Head of SSU department in Poltava region and subordinate exposed for $110,000 bribe, - NABU
Anti-corruption bodies exposed the head of an investigative department of the SBU Directorate in Poltava region and his subordinate for taking a $110,000 bribe.
This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), Censor.NET reports.
Details
According to the investigation, the officials, acting through an intermediary — a lawyer — demanded $110,000 from an entrepreneur in exchange for concluding a plea agreement and terminating criminal prosecution against his company.
- The case concerns economic activity carried out in cooperation with the aggressor state, namely supplying equipment to Russia through front companies in Kazakhstan (Part 4, Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Caught red-handed
The officials were exposed after receiving the second part of the bribe — $55,000, SAPO said.
Urgent investigative actions are currently ongoing.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password