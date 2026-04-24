Four pro-Russian agitators exposed: they called for torture of prisoners and for ’Oreshnik’ strike on Kyiv. PHOTOS

The Security Service has detained a further four enemy propagandists in various regions of Ukraine. The perpetrators supported Russia’s armed aggression, called for the shelling of Ukrainian cities and the torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

This was reported by the SBU press service, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details of the arrests

In the Kyiv region, a senior deacon of the Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) was exposed for inciting Russian supporters in Telegram chat rooms to commit violence against Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers held captive.

It has been documented how the cleric called on the enemy to imprison our soldiers in Russian jails, leave them without food or water for long periods, and send them "to hard labour".

In the Cherkasy region, a local unemployed man has been charged after praising Putin on various messaging apps and calling on him to strike Kyiv with the "Oreshnik".

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, an archimandrite, the former rector of a church in the Sieversk-Donetsk Diocese of the UOC (MP), was exposed for justifying the crimes of the Russians and awaiting the full occupation of Ukraine.

It has been established that following the seizure of part of the Luhansk region in 2014, the cleric travelled to the Russian Federation to secure the support of the leaders of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Upon returning to Ukraine, he conducted liturgies in one of the churches in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where he incited parishioners to support the Kremlin regime.

Furthermore, in private correspondence with acquaintances, the cleric justified Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities.

In the Carpathian region, SBU officers, in conjunction with the National Police, detained a woman from the Kosiv district who had called on social media for the revival of the USSR.

According to the case file, the suspect posted Soviet symbols on her Facebook page and urged Ukrainian citizens to disregard the current legislation of our state.

On the basis of the evidence gathered, Security Service investigators informed the suspects of their status as suspects in relation to the crimes committed under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

the manufacture and dissemination of communist and Nazi symbols, and the propaganda of communist and National Socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes;

justifying, recognising as lawful, or denying the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine, and glorifying its participants.

The suspects face up to 10 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.





Read more: In Sumy region, UOC MP priest sentenced to 5 years for passing air defense coordinates to enemy